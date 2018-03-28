Bruins' Zdeno Chara signs extension to return for 21st season
The Boston Bruins have locked up defenceman Zdeno Chara for another season, agreeing to pay the 2009 Norris Trophy winner $5 million US in 2018-19, when he will turn 42, with incentives that could add another $1.75 million.
Tallest player in league history inks $5M US deal plus incentives
The Bruins agreed to pay the 2009 Norris Trophy winner $5 million US next year, when he will turn 42, with incentives that could add another $1.75 million.
Chara has seven goals and 16 assists this season, his 20th in the NHL. He leads the team in ice time with 23 minutes per game. He is the franchise's third-leading scorer for a defenceman, behind Hall of Famers Ray Bourque and Bobby Orr.
At six feet nine inches, the five-time all-star is the tallest player in league history.
The Bruins (47-17-11) own the third-best record in the NHL heading into Wednesday night's games.
