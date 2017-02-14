It's an off-day for the Columbus Blue Jackets, so instead of heading to the rink for a skate, Seth Jones hits the gym with a few teammates to play a little basketball.

By his own admission, Jones is a decent hoops player, which comes as no surprise since he stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 220 pounds.

Oh, and there's the fact his dad, Popeye Jones, played 11 years in the National Basketball Association and is currently an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers. The apple didn't fall too far.

Though his athletic endeavours took him in a different direction, Seth Jones believes he learned plenty from hanging around his dad and other NBA stars in his youth.

"Just going to watch my dad on practice days and seeing guys work out and the dedication that they put into the game left a real impression on me," says Jones, now a star defenceman with the Blue Jackets."I know it's a different sport, but it's definitely the same kind of work ethic that you need to be successful and it definitely taught me a lot."

Career year

Now in his fourth season in the NHL, Jones has taken his game to a higher level this year, leading the Blue Jackets with an average 23:39 in ice time per game. In 49 games, Jones has already eclipsed his single-season high of eight goals with 10 and tied his mark for most assists in a season with 19.

He started the season as a member of Team North America, a collection of 23-and-under players at the World Cup of Hockey, and then was chosen to play in the NHL All-Star Game. Jones says it was humbling to be put in the situation of hanging with the best players in the league, though he feels comfortable with his development.

"I think simply learning about the league more has helped my development," Jones says. "I think I'm playing some of the best hockey of my career and a lot of that is because of consistency. I understand the role I'm in now. My first couple of years I wasn't 'the guy' who would go out near the end of games in crucial situations. Last year after I was traded I became more of a player that the team counted on."

The fourth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators was dealt to Columbus on Jan. 6, 2016 for centre Ryan Johansen and has become an integral part of the Blue Jackets, who are endeavouring to make the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and just the third time in their 16 seasons of existence.

"I knew I had to take my game to a higher level this season and become more of a leader on the team and I think I've done a pretty good job so far," Jones says. "Obviously there is still room for improvement, though."

Overtime magic

Veteran coach John Tortorella has given Jones the green light to join the rush when he deems it necessary and it has paid dividends — especially in overtime. Three of Jones's 10 goals have come in OT.

"Torts loves it when the defence is very aggressive," Jones said. "That's the style we play."

The Blue Jackets caught everyone's attention earlier this season when they ran up a 16-game winning streak, falling one shy of the NHL record of 17 set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins. Since then they have come back to earth and are 4-5-1 in their past 10 games, holding down third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Jones believes we have yet to see how good the Blue Jackets really are.

"I think we're a great team," Jones said. "We've had some peaks and valleys this year, but it's a long season. We're coming down to the nitty-gritty part of the season and we're in a great spot. We're a young team, with a lot to learn, but we believe in ourselves."