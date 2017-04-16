The Toronto Maple Leafs kids are all the rage these days and why wouldn't they be?

Toronto's rookies dominated in the regular season and Auston Matthews seems a lock to be named the NHL's rookie of the year.

No other NHL team has received the sort of critical contribution as the Maple Leafs have from their freshmen, but at the end of the day, it must also be stated, Toronto would not have made the playoffs without the monumental performance of goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Nor would the Maple Leafs find thermselves deadlocked in its first-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the regular season champion Washington Capitals if not for Andersen's steady and often spectacular goaltending.

On a night when late-season call-up Kasperi Kapanen scored his first two NHL playoff goals, including the game-winner in the second overtime period, it was Andersen who backstopped the team to victory.

"He was outstanding in Game 1 and obviously he was no slouch tonight," said Toronto defenceman Morgan Rielly. "He has been the backbone of this team all year. He has been outstanding night in and night out. His calmness is felt by his teammates and when we are out there playing with him behind us, it gives us that much more confidence."

Andersen made 41 saves on 44 shots in Game 1, a 3-2 Capitals overtime victory. The deciding goal was a seeing-eye shot by Washington fourth-liner Tom Wilson – his first goal in 29 post-season games – that Jacques Plante couldn't have stopped in his prime.

In Game 2, Andersen made 47 saves giving him 88 on 94 shots through two games for a .936 save percentage.

A chance to win

At the end of the day Andersen has given his young team a chance to win and that is what most teams ask of their goaltender.

"He was our best player tonight and that makes it easy for us," said Toronto defenceman Jake Gardiner who led his team in ice time with 40 minutes and 42 seconds.

Andersen was acquired by Toronto June 20, 2016 for a first round draft pick. In the early stages of a very welcomed rebuild, and knowing they had the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft which would bring them a true No. 1 centre in Auston Matthews, the Maple Leafs decided Andersen was the man to lead them into the future.

The fastest NHL goaltender to record 50 victories (in 68 games) with the Anaheim Ducks, and having helped the Ducks to the Western Conference final in 2015, Andersen displayed the kind of calmness and potential that convinced Maple Leafs management he was the perfect candidate to backstop of bunch of blue chip prospects.

Andersen entered the game 17-9 in the playoffs, but was particularly thrilled to be a part of a Toronto victory.

"It is definitely unreal," Andersen said. "It was great way to come back after the last game and show them we could push back and get the split here. Now we have to try to keep the momentum going."

Standing his ground

The Maple Leafs, who watched a 2-0 lead in Game 1 dissolve in an ultimate defeat, held leads of 1-0 and 3-2 on Saturday night, but were forced into overtime when Nicklas Backstrom scored at 12:39 of the third period. Toronto out-shot Washington 13-10 in the first overtime period, but the Capitals produced the best scoring chance when Alexander Ovechkin stepped out of the penalty box after serving a minor for goalie Braden Holtby and broke in alone on Andersen. The Toronto goalie saved the day for his team, with a little assistance from rookie winger Mitch Marner who kicked it into overdrive to pester Ovechkin from behind.

Had the Maple Leafs played as well as they did in Washington only to return home for Games 3 and 4 trailing in the series 2-0, it might have taken the wind out of their sails. Going home tied 1-1 is revitalizing.

"Of course it makes a big difference," Andersen said. "Obviously you wouldn't want to be down 2-0 if you can avoid it. We took home-ice advantage from them and we have to keep on playing and keep on getting better."