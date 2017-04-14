Coach Mike Babcock would probably huff and dismiss the notion altogether.

But at the end of the day, his Toronto Maple Leafs remain the longest of long shots to win the Stanley Cup this season, so whatever experience they gain in this year's playoffs is the most important aspect for the young team.

Losing 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of their first-round best-of-seven series, despite Toronto's early 2-0 lead, really isn't shocking. Disappointing to Maple Leafs fans, but not shocking.

The Capitals are one of the favourites to win the Stanley Cup, while the Leafs are among the longest of longshots.

If others worry about the pressure Toronto's young players face, Babcock does not.

"They probably thought it was fun," Babcock told reporters following Thursday's Game 1. "I kept trying to tell them, 'We've got good players; we're allowed to play at a high level.' We've got some really good players."

So while it would be premature to write the Maple Leafs off after a hard-fought, one-goal defeat, if you happen to be looking for positives from a Toronto perspective, you'd have to say the team's kids passed a test.

Nine Leafs played their first playoff game and gave a decent account of themselves.

"I think what they found out [Thursday] is they can skate with [the Capitals] and can be physical," Babcock said. "[Washington's] D gave the puck back when we were physical just like we did when [the Capitals] were physical with us. It's important to get a taste and understand what the game is like and what it feels like and now it's important that we leave here [tied] 1-1."

Toronto's young players did not seem to be overwhelmed by the undeniable rise in the importance of every shift in the post-season. Quite frankly, they played like it was just another game.

Where rookies are concerned, these two teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum.

While the contribution of Toronto veterans — in particular goaltender Frederik Andersen — played a huge role in getting the Maple Leafs into the playoffs for just the second time in 12 seasons, it was the grown-up performance of the kids, many of whom excelled beyond expectations, that got them to the dance.

Toronto employed nine rookies this season — seven full-time. Auston Matthews, the first pick in the 2016 draft, led all NHL freshmen in scoring with 40 goals and 69 points, good for 20th overall in the league. Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner finished one, three and four, respectively, in rookie scoring.

All told, Leafs rookies scored 123 goals and 304 points.

By comparison, the Capitals did not have a rookie play the entire season. Zach Sanford played 26 games with Washington before being traded to the St, Louis Blues as part of the Kevin Shattenkirk deal. Jakub Vrana played 21 games for the Caps scoring three goals and six points.the bulk of the five goals and nine points totalled by Capitals' rookies, and none were in the lineup for Game 1.

The Maple Leafs owned the ice for the better part of the first period and it was none other than 2015 first-round pick (fourth overall) Mitch Marner who shot Toronto into a 1-0 lead a minute and 35 seconds into the game.

Defenceman Jake Gardiner, 26, gave the Maple Leafs a 2-0 lead as the Capitals seemed a little jittery at home. Given the fact Washington has yet to make it out of the second round during the first 11 seasons of superstar Alex Ovechkin's illustrious career, it's no wonder. The pressure is all on the Caps.

But two goals by 2014 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Justin Williams righted the ship and Toronto native Tom Wilson's overtime goal sealed the deal.

The 19-year-old Marner, who scored 19 goals and 61 points in 77 games in his rookie season, said he and his young teammates were calm entering the game.

"I just think we didn't come out with any nerves," Marner said. "That was important for us, just coming here and acting like it was just another hockey game."

The teams will play Game 2 on Saturday and it will present another huge test for Toronto's young cast.

"Our big thing is we have to [win] a game here 'cause we have to keep it tight so they stay tight," Babcock said. "If they get too loose it will make it too easy for them."