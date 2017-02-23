To say it was a relief is an understatement.

In the midst of a dry spell, having gone four consecutive games without a point, Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames hit the jackpot with four assists in a 6-5 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Better still, the victory shot the Flames back into a wild card playoff position in the Western Conference.

"It was awesome," Gaudreau said. "I've been up and down this season, but it's great to contribute offensively in such an important game. It brought my confidence back up."

Gaudreau's year got off to a good start when he tied for the lead in Team North America scoring with two goals and four points in three games at the World Cup of Hockey. The good vibes didn't last long, though, as he missed all of the Flames' training camp and pre-season games while negotiating a new contract. He finally signed a six-year, $40.5-million US deal on Thanksgiving Day.

Then, to make matters worse, Gaudreau broke a finger on Nov. 15 in a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Wild — a game in which he scored the only goal — and he missed the next 10 contests. Consequently, his game has not found a rhythm. Linemate Sean Monahan has also struggled to find consistency in his offensive game.

While Gaudreau and Monahan are widely regarded as the Flames' top players (some would throw defenceman Mark Giordano into the mix), they have not been Calgary's most dominant this season.

In fact, coming off a season in which he led the Flames in scoring with 30 goals and 78 points, Gaudreau has 11 goals and 39 points in 50 games and is on pace to score 16 goals and 56 points. Monahan has 19 goals and 38 points in 60 games.

Best yet to come?

"Sean and I have played together most of the season and we've been getting good looks, but they haven't been dropping in the net like they did our first few seasons," Gaudreau said. "It has been difficult at times, but other players have stepped up and helped us to win some big games when we weren't finding the net. Now it's our turn and I think in the last 20 games Sean and I can really help the team get to the playoffs."

Gaudreau may have put up a four-spot of assists against the Predators, but he is not out of the woods. He hasn't scored a goal in eight games and has just one goal in the past 20 games.

Fortunately for the Flames, Mikael Backlund (17 goals, 41 points in 60 games) and rookie Matthew Tkachuk (11 goals, 39 points in 56 games) have picked up the slack.

Gaudreau is hoping his big night against Nashville is the start of better things to come.

"We have been getting a little bit of heat from some people and I think this has been a learning experience for me," he said. "Hopefully that game jump-starts the year for me and I can help get this team into the playoffs and then make a deep run in the playoffs."

The Flames are 6-3-1 in their past 10 games and Gaudreau believes they will find success.

"I think we have a great team," Gaudreau said. "We have an excellent group of guys. We came back from our [five-day] break a little flat against Arizona [a 5-0 loss], but we found a way to turn that around against Nashville.

"We're playing the right way — a good team game."