Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser took a shot of his left foot early in the second period of Sunday's game against the Calgary Flames and did not return.
The NHL's rookie leader in goals and points crawled to the bench after Flames defenceman Mark Giordano fired a shot off his foot during a Vancouver power play.
Boeser, who also leads the Canucks in goals (17) and points (30), was helped into the bench by teammates before heading to the locker-room without putting any weight on his leg.
The 20-year-old from Burnsville, Minn., was seen on crutches after Vancouver's 6-1 loss to the Flames.
Boeser has been Vancouver's best player in 2017-18, with his 17 goals the most ever scored by a member of the Canucks through 30 games of any season.
The NHL's rookie of the month for November after leading the league with 11 goals in 15 games, Boeser entered Sunday tied for second overall with a 20.7 shooting percentage.
