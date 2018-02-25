U.S. Olympic team captain Brian Gionta signs 1-year deal with Bruins
Veteran held off signing with NHL team last summer to compete at 2018 Games
Brian Gionta is returning for a 16th NHL season after the Boston Bruins signed the United States Olympic team captain to a one-year $700,000 US contract.
The Bruins announced the signing on Sunday, a few hours after they acquired veteran forward Rick Nash in a multiplayer trade with the New York Rangers.
Gionta joins the Bruins after competing at the Pyeongchang Winter Games, where the U.S. was eliminated following a 3-2 shootout loss to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The 39-year-old held off signing with an NHL team in free agency last summer in order to pursue an opportunity to compete at the Olympics.
Gionta spent the previous three seasons as captain of the Buffalo Sabres. He was also captain of the Montreal Canadiens, and won a Stanley Cup with New Jersey in 2003.
Overall, he has 289 goals and 588 points in 1,006 NHL games.
The Bruins are in Buffalo to play the Sabres on Sunday.
The signing marks a homecoming of sorts for Gionta, who spent four seasons playing for Boston College. Gionta is from nearby Rochester, New York, and has a home in Buffalo.
The Bruins also placed defenseman Paul Postma on waivers.
