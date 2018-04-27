Brian Burke to step down as president of Flames

The Calgary Flames announced Friday that president of hockey operations Brian Burke will be stepping back from the organization effective May 1.

"When Brian came to us in September 2013 we discussed a structure and timeline of four to five years for his new role. Each year we review our mandate going forward and determined together that we would move on," said Ken King, CSEC President & CEO.

"Brian's leadership and guidance of our hockey operations and work with General Manager Brad Treliving have been exemplary and we are grateful for his contributions. His charity work and organizational representation in our community are legendary as he has touched so many with his generosity."

The Flames will operate under the direction of general manager Brad Treliving, vice president of hockey operations Don Maloney, and assistant general managers Craig Conroy and Brad Pascall.

Calgary missed the playoffs this year after finishing with a 37-35-10 record.