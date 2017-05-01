Edmonton Oilers fans were the real MVPs of Sunday's playoff game against the Anaheim Ducks.

After Canadian singer Brett Kissel's microphone appeared to fail as he began to perform The Star-Spangled Banner, the crowd — in true Canadian fashion — stepped in to help and performed a shining rendition of the U.S. national anthem.

Hip Check: When microphones fail, Canadians don't1:33

On Monday, Kissel took to Twitter to thank Edmonton's fans for the save, while also apparently campaigning for a mention on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Hey @TheEllenShow! Gotta give mad props to the fans in Edmonton for bailing me out & singing the USA anthem! 🎤 quit- https://t.co/6XQAAi09lc — @BrettKissel

Meanwhile, the Edmonton crowd was widely praised for its display of friendship and sportsmanship by people on both sides of the border.

@hockeynight @BrettKissel Forget about the score@EdmontonOilers fans won the game before puck drop!

Honestly not surprised

Love❤️my country 🇨🇦#StanleyCup #ANAvsEDM — @lungtawellness

@hockeynight @BrettKissel This is awesome. The Edmonton fans sung the American National Anthem and they did it beautifully. Thank you Canada. — @28Loki

And it left some wondering, if the tables were turned, could an American fan base have done O Canada justice?

COULD YOU IMAGINE AMERICA TRYING TO SING THE CANADIAN ANTHEM??? way to go Edmonton. #Oilers — @kaitlynbristowe

What do you think? Could American hockey fans belt out the Canadian anthem if needed?

Perhaps Ellen can test this for us?