Brandon Wheat Kings forward Nolan Patrick was named the top North American draft-eligible skater for the 2017 Draft by the NHL Central Scouting Bureau on Wednesday.
He has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in eight games this season. Patrick has missed most of the campaign due to an upper-body injury.
Patrick was named MVP of the Western Hockey League playoffs last year after helping Brandon win its first championship in 20 years. The Winnipeg native could be the first WHL player drafted No. 1 overall since Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was selected first by the Edmonton Oilers in 2011.
Swiss centre Nico Hischier of the Halifax Mooseheads was ranked second on the mid-season list while Russian forward Klim Kostin of Dynamo Moscow and Sweden's Elias Pettersson of Timra held the top two spots among international skaters.
American netminder Keith Petruzzelli of the USHL's Muskegon Lumberjacks is the top-ranked North American goaltender while Finland's Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen of HPK's junior team topped the list of international netminders.
The 2017 NHL Draft will be held June 23-24 at United Center in Chicago.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.