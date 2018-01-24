Brandon Dubinsky personal issue potentially career threatening: report

Blue Jackets forward Brandon Dubinsky has left the NHL team to address a potentially "career-threatening" personal matter, according to a report out of Columbus.

A team spokesperson said Dubinsky, who was expected to return to the lineup this week, practised Monday but missed Tuesday's workout because of a "maintenance day." The team later said the 31-year-old wouldn't travel to Arizona for Thursday's game against the Coyotes due to a scheduled doctor's visit.

Dubinsky has missed 17 games since suffering a broken orbital bone during a fight with Edmonton's Zack Kassian on Dec. 12, and there conflicting reports as to whether Dubinsky's personal matter is health-related.

His agent, Kurt Overhardt, told The Athletic the player was sent home from Columbus' road trip in Las Vegas for a "medical diagnosis" after dealing with "several issues" this season.

"With these injuries he's had between getting his hand and his wrist fixed last summer, and then obviously what happened [against Kassian] there's residual issues from that."

In October, Dubinsky was stripped of the team's alternate captaincy, a decision based on the 12-year veteran's play, Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella said at the time.

"My game hasn't been where I want it to be so I need some time to focus on bringing my game back to where it needs to be," Dubinsky, who has three goals and 12 points in 31 games this season, told reporters in October. "It's not too big of a deal."

Overhardt said Dubinsky would return to the Blue Jackets following this weekend's all-star break.