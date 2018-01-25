Boston's Brad Marchand suspended 5 games for elbow on Marcus Johansson
Devils forward has reportedly suffered a concussion from the incident
The NHL has suspended Boston forward Brad Marchand five games without pay Wednesday for elbowing New Jersey's Marcus Johansson in the head during the Bruins' win over the Devils the previous night.
The hit happened with 1:59 left in the third period of Boston's 3-2 win and knocked Johansson out of the game. There was no penalty called on the play.
Here's the better angle of the Marchand elbow to Johansson. Here it looks intentional, because his elbow is down then jumps. But the other view makes it look somewhat incidental. This hit took MJ out of the game after he was down for a minute. <a href="https://t.co/SpSUPZ7O4I">pic.twitter.com/SpSUPZ7O4I</a>—@TheDraftAnalyst
In announcing the suspension, the league's department of player safety ruled Marchand's hit was not defensive or accidental.
The Bruins' star has previously been suspended five times and fined three times in his nine-year career. He will forfeit $373,475.60 in salary.
Marchand will miss Boston's game at Ottawa on Thursday night, the Bruins' last game before this weekend's all-star game. He will also be out for home games against Anaheim, St. Louis and Toronto, and a road game at Detroit. Marchand will be eligible to return when Boston visits the New York Rangers on Feb. 7.
The Bruins are 13-0-4 in their last 17 games to move five points behind first-place Tampa Bay in the Atlantic Division.
