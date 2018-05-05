'That's cute, good for him': Brad Marchand responds to latest face-licking victim

As Brad Marchand continues tongue lashing his opponents, his latest victim says it's time the Bruins agitator was penalized for his actions.

Ryan Callahan was the latest player to have his face licked by Marchand, during the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-3 overtime win in Game 4 in Boston on Friday.

"It's unfortunate that he goes that low to do that, but doesn't take us off our game," Ryan Callahan said. "Hopefully, the league looks at it. I don't know if there is discipline for spitting in someone's face, but to me it's worse if not the same."

Marchand got up close and personal with Callahan after a whistle with 1:21 left in the second period, then leaned in and tried to lick Callahan's face. The Lightning forward pushed him away.

"He punched me four times in the face," Marchand said. "He just kept getting close. Nothing big."

The Toronto Maple Leafs also complained about the tactic during their first-round series with Boston.

Told that Callahan compared licking to spitting and said it should be penalized accordingly, Marchand said, "That's cute. Good for him."

Oddly enough, Callahan was asked before the series began what he would do if something like this happened.

Before this Lightning Bruins series started I asked Ryan Callahan what he would do if Brad Marchand licked him. Here is Cally's response: <a href="https://t.co/l4LUIPFvSN">pic.twitter.com/l4LUIPFvSN</a> —@JustinGranit

And after the game, Lightning coach Jon Cooper expressed his frustration with the incident, telling reporters "it has no place in the game."

Jon Cooper on lick-gate: "There is absolutely no place in our game for that. I don’t get it. I don’t understand it. I don’t. How would you feel if I walked over to your right now and gave you one big lick from the chin up?" —@emilymkaplan

