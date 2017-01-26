Bruins forward Brad Marchand was fined $10,000 US Thursday for a dangerous trip, according to the NHL, on Detroit defenceman Niklas Kronwall on Tuesday night in Boston.

Kronwall had stopped at the Boston blue-line when Marchand approached him from behind and with his left leg hit Kronwall's right leg, dropping him to the ice while the play was whistled for an offside at 12:27 of the second period.

Marchand, 28, wasn't penalized on the play and scored his 18th and 19th goals of the season in a 4-3 Bruins overtime victory.

Kronwall wasn't injured and picked up an assist in 17 minutes 51 seconds of ice time.

The $10,000 is the maximum allowed under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement. Marchand has been fined on two other occasions: In November 2015 for roughing Gabriel Landeskog and for a slew-foot against Pittsburgh defenceman Matt Niskanen in December 2011.

Brad Marchand suspensions

March 2011: 2 games for elbowing Columbus' R.J. Umberger in the head.

January 2012: 5 games for clipping Sami Salo.

January 2015: 2 games for slew-footing New Rangers forward Derick Brassard.

December 2015: Suspended three games for clipping Ottawa defenceman Mark Borowiecki.

Marchand has added 28 assists this season for a team-leading 47 points in 51 games, putting the Halifax native on track to surpass last year's career-best 61 points.

Marchand will battle Sidney Crosby and the Penguins on Thursday night before heading to Los Angeles to participate in Sunday's NHL all-star game at 3:30 p.m. as a member of the Atlantic Division squad.