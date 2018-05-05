Brad Marchand is back to his old antics.

While most players resort to hits and checks to taunt their opponents, the Boston Bruins star uses his mouth to throw players off their game. On Friday, Marchand licked Tampa Bay Lightning's Ryan Callahan on the cheek during a stoppage in play during Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

And it's not the first time.

Bruins instigator has found a new tactic​ 0:26

In Game 1 of Boston's first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marchand could be seen clearly licking opposing forward Leo Komarov on the neck.

When asked about it after that game, Marchand said of Komarov, "he keeps trying to get close to me. I don't know if he has a thing for me or what, but he's cute."

According to Hockey Night in Canada's Elliotte Friedman, the NHL made a phone call to the Bruins in an attempt to stop Marchand's antics. In Friedman's "31 Thoughts" column, he writes: "After Game 1 of the Toronto/Boston series, the Bruins got a, 'We'd prefer if you could tell Brad Marchand to stop licking people' phone call from the NHL."

But it looks like Marchand never got the message.