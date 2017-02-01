Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand didn't hold anything back as he found the top corner of the net in a game against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Love him or hate him, NHL fans are asking the same question.

Should the Bruin be playing?

In Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Marchand was caught slew footing defenceman Anton Stralman.

Some fans thought the trip should have resulted in a suspension given his spotty history.

Brad Marchand wouldn't have scored any of those goals if he had been suspended. — @capitaLOLs

Brad Marchand leads the NHL in "goals scored in games he should've been suspended" by a fairly wide margin — @AnthraxJones

Brad Marchand shouldn't even be playing. — @R_W_Adams

Of course, this wasn't the first time Marchand was caught slew footing a player. He was recently fined $10,000 US for tripping Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall in a game on Jan. 24 but managed to avoid suspension.