Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand didn't hold anything back as he found the top corner of the net in a game against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. 

Love him or hate him, NHL fans are asking the same question.

Should the Bruin be playing? 

In Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Marchand was caught slew footing defenceman Anton Stralman. 

Some fans thought the trip should have resulted in a suspension given his spotty history. 

Of course, this wasn't the first time Marchand was caught slew footing a player. He was recently fined $10,000 US for tripping Red Wings' Niklas Kronwall in a game on Jan. 24 but managed to avoid suspension. 