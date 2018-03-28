Jets power past Bruins in SO to sweep 6-game homestand

Patrik Laine scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Brandon Tanev had his first career hat trick as the playoff-bound Winnipeg Jets topped the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Tuesday to sweep a six-game homestand.

Laine deked and his shot in the fourth round trickled under goalie Anton Khudobin. Mark Scheifele also scored in the shootout for Winnipeg and Bruins rookie Ryan Donato put one by netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

Defenceman Joe Morrow had his first goal since being traded to Winnipeg (47-19-10) from Montreal last month, and sixth of the season. Adam Lowry had a pair of assists.

Donato, Danton Heinen, David Pastrnak and Torey Krug had goals for the Bruins (47-17-11), who scored a trio of power-play markers. Krug added one assist and Brad Marchand recorded a pair of helpers.

Hellebuyck made 28 saves to pick up his 40th win for the Jets. It was also their seventh straight victory at home.

Khudobin also stopped 28 shots as Boston ended a four-game road trip (2-0-2).