Bruins, Lightning brace for war of attrition in Round 2

Tampa Bay hasn't played in a week, while Boston is coming off a hard-fought, seven-game playoff series.

Neither the Lightning nor the less-rested Bruins expect that to mean anything when their second-round playoff series begins Saturday.

A single point separated the Atlantic Division rivals in the standings after the race for the top seed in Eastern Conference came down to the final night of the regular season, and there's every reason to believe this best-of-seven matchup will be just as tight.

"Obviously, these were the top two teams in the division, and it was a close call until the last game on who was going to finish first and second," Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman said.

"It's going to be a tough matchup. They are great team, so are we," the Norris Trophy finalist said. "It's going to come down to the small detail in the game. We have the skill and depth up front to score goals, but we have to keep the puck out of our net."

Boston won three of four meetings between the teams the regular season.

The Bruins won their opening round playoff series against Toronto in seven games. Tampa Bay, led by Nikita Kucherov's 10 points (five goals, five assists) eliminated New Jersey in five games after going 0-3-1 against the Devils.

"I think you learn that the regular season means nothing," Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. "We know how they play. Very competitive group, very well structured, especially that top line. ... We're expecting a very tight series against a very good hockey team."

The Bruins are bracing for a tough test, too.

"It's going to be a battle," Bruins forward Brad Marchand said. "They were a top team all year. They compete very hard, have a ton of skill, and they have a lot of depth."