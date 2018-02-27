Bruins' Patrice Bergeron sidelined with fractured right foot
Star centre to be evaluated in 2 weeks after blocking shot vs. Maple Leafs
Boston Bruins star centre Patrice Bergeron has a fractured right foot and will be evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Tuesday.
The 32-year-old suffered the injury while blocking a shot during the Bruins' 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs last Saturday and was spotted leaving the arena wearing a walking boot.
Bergeron returned Sunday and played through "some discomfort" in a 4-1 loss to Buffalo before a CT scan on Monday revealed a small fracture.
Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team will be hurt by his absence.
Bruce Cassidy on Patrice Bergeron injury: “It’s gonna hurt...but we’ve been through this early in the year with guys stepping up. Not one guy will replace Bergy.”—@NHLBruins
Bergeron of L'Ancienne-Lorette was in the midst of one of the best seasons in his 14-year NHL career with 54 points in 55 games.
Riley Nash is expected to replace Bergeron on the team's top line.
