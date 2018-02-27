Skip to Main Content
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron sidelined with fractured right foot

Notifications

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron sidelined with fractured right foot

Boston Bruins star centre Patrice Bergeron has a fractured right foot and will be evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Tuesday. The 32-year-old was in the midst of one of his best NHL seasons with 54 points in 55 games.

Star centre to be evaluated in 2 weeks after blocking shot vs. Maple Leafs

CBC Sports ·
Bruins centre Patrice Bergeron will be sidelined indefinitely with a fractured right foot suffered while blocking a shot against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. He was in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career with 54 points in 55 games. (Steven Ryan / Getty Images)
comments

Boston Bruins star centre Patrice Bergeron has a fractured right foot and will be evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury while blocking a shot during the Bruins' 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs last Saturday and was spotted leaving the arena wearing a walking boot.

Bergeron returned Sunday and played through "some discomfort" in a 4-1 loss to Buffalo before a CT scan on Monday revealed a small fracture.

Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy said the team will be hurt by his absence.

Bergeron of L'Ancienne-Lorette was in the midst of one of the best seasons in his 14-year NHL career with 54 points in 55 games.

Riley Nash is expected to replace Bergeron on the team's top line.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us