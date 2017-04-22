Sean Kuraly scored his second goal of the game in double overtime Friday night as the Boston Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 to stave off elimination.

The Senators lead the Eastern Conference quarter-final series 3-2. Game 6 is Sunday in Boston.

Kuraly scored the winner at 10:19 of the second overtime, stunning the 19,209 on hand at Canadian Tire Centre.

David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 41 shots.

Mark Stone and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators as Craig Anderson made 36 saves.

The Bruins had the best chances to end the game in the first overtime.