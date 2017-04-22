Sean Kuraly scored his second goal of the game in double overtime Friday night as the Boston Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 to stave off elimination.
The Senators lead the Eastern Conference quarter-final series 3-2. Game 6 is Sunday in Boston.
Kuraly scored the winner at 10:19 of the second overtime, stunning the 19,209 on hand at Canadian Tire Centre.
See you Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SL0FTbowIr—
@NHLBruins
David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 41 shots.
Mark Stone and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators as Craig Anderson made 36 saves.
The Bruins had the best chances to end the game in the first overtime.
