Bruins acquire Nick Holden from Rangers for 3rd-round pick

The Rangers have traded defenceman Nick Holden to the Boston Bruins for a minor league defenceman and a third-round pick in the 2018 draft.

Holden skated in 135 games with the Rangers over parts of two seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18). He had 14 goals and 32 assists for 46 points, along with 49 penalty minutes. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Guess it’s this time of the year..always tough to see your teammates go and especially one of my good friends Holds..never seen a happier person in my life..only hope the best for you and good luck in Boston <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/seeyouontheice?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#seeyouontheice</a> —@grabs40

Defenceman Rob O'Gara went to New York in Tuesday's deal with Boston, which entered the day in a tight race with Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division.

The Rangers might deal other players such as forward Rick Nash and defenceman Ryan McDonagh before Monday's trade deadline. They have seven picks for the 2018 draft.