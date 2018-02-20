Skip to Main Content
Bruins acquire Nick Holden from Rangers for 3rd-round pick

The Rangers have traded defenceman Nick Holden to the Boston Bruins for a minor league defenceman and a third-round pick in the 2018 draft.

Defenceman had 46 points in 135 games with New York

The Associated Press ·
Boston, which entered the day in a tight race with Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division, has bolstered its defence corp by acquiring Nick Holden from the New York Rangers. (Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Images)
Holden skated in 135 games with the Rangers over parts of two seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18). He had 14 goals and 32 assists for 46 points, along with 49 penalty minutes. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Defenceman Rob O'Gara went to New York in Tuesday's deal with Boston, which entered the day in a tight race with Tampa Bay for first place in the Atlantic Division.

The Rangers might deal other players such as forward Rick Nash and defenceman Ryan McDonagh before Monday's trade deadline. They have seven picks for the 2018 draft.

