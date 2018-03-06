Bruins' rookie standout Charlie McAvoy out at least 1 month

The Bruins say rookie defenceman Charlie McAvoy is out for at least a month with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

General manager Don Sweeney said on Tuesday that McAvoy would be evaluated in four weeks. He suffered the injury on Saturday on the opening shift of Boston's 2-1 overtime win over Montreal.

McAvoy has appeared in 59 games, totalling 32 points. The 2016 first-round draft pick has seven goals and 25 assists on the season.

It is the latest key injury in a week for Boston.

Forward Patrice Bergeron is also recovering from a fractured right foot.

The Bruins are second in the Atlantic Division. They host Detroit on Tuesday night.