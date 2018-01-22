Bruins' Charlie McAvoy out 2 weeks with abnormal heart rhythm
Boston Bruins rookie Charlie McAvoy has been treated for an abnormal heart rhythm and is expected to need about two weeks to recover.
Condition isn't considered dangerous but will likely recur
The 20-year-old defenceman first reported heart palpitations to team doctors on Nov. 26. He was diagnosed with an abnormally fast heart rate. Team internist David Finn says it is not considered dangerous but is likely to recur.
McAvoy was treated Monday at Massachusetts General Hospital. A 2016 first-round draft pick, McAvoy made his NHL debut during last year's playoffs. This season, he has five goals and 20 assists in 45 games.
