Brad Marchand scored his league-leading 36th goal of the season and David Backes returned after getting hurt to score the game winner as the Boston Bruins defeated Calgary 5-2 on Wednesday to end the Flames' 10-game winning streak.

Backes got tied up with Flames defenceman Mark Giordano and taken into the corner boards 12 minutes into the game. He was favouring his leg as he was helped off the ice.

But he returned seven minutes into the second period and on his second shift back he broke a 2-2 deadlock. Backes took a pass from David Krejci on a 3-on-2 and from 30 feet out whipped a wrist shot over the glove of Chad Johnson.

David Pastrnak, with two, and Matt Beleskey also scored for Boston (38-26-6). The Bruins fourth straight win moves them to within three points of the second-place Ottawa Senators in the Atlantic Division.

Alex Chiasson and Dougie Hamilton scored for Calgary (39-27-4).

One of the best players during Calgary's franchise record-tying win streak had been goaltender Brian Elliott. He had nine of the victories and in those nine appearances had a 1.74 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage.