Late Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert has been given a little more time in the penalty box at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena.
Probert's widow, Dani, sprinkled some of the forward's ashes in the box on Sunday, when the Red Wings played their final game in the arena.
Probert's daughter, Brogan, tweeted Sunday that she "can't think of a better place" for her father's ashes.
Mom spreading dad's ashes in the penalty box at The Joe... Can't think of a better place for him. So much love #FarewellToTheJoe—
@broganprobert
Probert logged hours in the box as one of the NHL's most penalized players. During the 1987-88 season, he led the league with 398 minutes in penalties. He is fifth all time with 3,300 total penalty minutes in his 16-season career. Nine of those seasons were spent in Detroit.
Probert retired in 2002 and died of a heart attack in 2010 at the age of 45.
