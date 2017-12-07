​The biggest challenge of the Vancouver Canucks' surprisingly strong season could be in full view Thursday evening.

Centre Bo Horvat, who is second on the team in goals and points, isn't expected in the lineup against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers and reportedly will be sidelined week to week with a broken right ankle.

He had a MRI on Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Province, but the Canucks haven't said much since first-year head coach Travis Green told reporters Horvat had a "small injury" after Tuesday's 3-0 win over Carolina.

The fourth-year NHL forward appeared to jam his right leg into the boards in the third period and was spotted unable to proper weight on the leg. He returned to the bench for a brief period, didn't step on the ice, and left for the balance of the game.

On Thursday, Canucks general manager announced the team had recalled forward Michael Chaput and goalie Thatcher Demko from the team's American Hockey League affiliate in Utica, N.Y.

The 22-year-old Horvat has 10 goals, 20 points and a plus-5 rating in 28 games this season while averaging 18 minutes 37 seconds of ice time.

It's believed either Sam Gagner or Markus Granlund would slide into Horvat's position alongside rookies Brock Boeser and Nikolay Goldobin.

Face of rebuild

Horvat steadily improved over his first three NHL seasons and was rewarded in September, signing a six-year contract extension worth $33 million.

The native of Rodney, Ont., immediately became the face of a Canucks rebuild and viewed as the captain-in-waiting by many when 37-year-old Henrik Sedin is no longer with the team.

Last season, Horvat became the first Canucks player since 2006 not named Daniel or Henrik Sedin to lead the club in scoring after notching 20 goals and 52 points and has 49 goals and 117 points in 231 NHL regular-season games.

Vancouver drafted the six-foot, 205-pound forward ninth overall in 2013 after acquiring the pick from New Jersey for goaltender Cory Schneider.

The Canucks entered play Thursday third in the Pacific Division with a 14-10-4 record after missing the playoffs last spring for the third time in the last four seasons.