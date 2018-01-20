Bloemen continues stellar season with 5,000m long track bronze

Ted-Jan Bloemen brought home Canada's only medal in World Cup long track speed skating on Saturday, gliding to a bronze in a 5,000-metre in Erfurt, Germany.

Bloemen, who set the world record in the event earlier in the season, finished with a time of six minutes 17.11 seconds, 2.45 seconds behind the leader.

He sits atop the World Cup rankings with 410 points.

Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen won gold in 6:14.66, and Italy's Nicola Tumolero took silver in 6:16.11.

In the men's 1,000, Canadians Vincent De Haitre and Alexandre St-Jean finished 10th and 12th, respectively. De Haitre is now sixth in the World Cup rankings in the event with 224 points.

Canadian Ivanie Blondin placed sixth in the women's 1,500, with Brianne Tutt coming 11th.