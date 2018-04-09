Red Wings' Jeff Blashill returns to coach U.S. at hockey worlds
Americans could boast stronger roster than 2017 with addition of Casey Mittelstadt, others
Jeff Blashill will return as United States coach for the upcoming world hockey championship in Denmark.
Blashill coached the U.S. at the world championships last year. USA Hockey announced Monday the Detroit Red Wings coach would be back with Dan Bylsma, Don Granato and Seth Appert as his assistants.
General manager Bill Zito said Blashill did an excellent job as U.S. coach last year in his international coaching debut.
The U.S. could have an even stronger roster this year with the likes of Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt on the roster and the possibility of adding players such as Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin, Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane and Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Justin Faulk.
Blashill has coached the Detroit Red Wings for the past three seasons.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.