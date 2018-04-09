Skip to Main Content
Red Wings' Jeff Blashill returns to coach U.S. at hockey worlds

Jeff Blashill will return as United States coach for the upcoming world hockey championship in Denmark. The Detroit Red Wings bench boss will have Dan Bylsma, Don Granato and Seth Appert as his assistants.

Americans could boast stronger roster than 2017 with addition of Casey Mittelstadt, others

The Associated Press ·
For the second straight year, Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill will be behind the bench for the United States at the upcoming world hockey championship, this time in Denmark. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images/File)
Jeff Blashill will return as United States coach for the upcoming world hockey championship in Denmark.

Blashill coached the U.S. at the world championships last year. USA Hockey announced Monday the Detroit Red Wings coach would be back with Dan Bylsma, Don Granato and Seth Appert as his assistants.

General manager Bill Zito said Blashill did an excellent job as U.S. coach last year in his international coaching debut.

The U.S. could have an even stronger roster this year with the likes of Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt on the roster and the possibility of adding players such as Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin, Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane and Carolina Hurricanes defenceman Justin Faulk.

Blashill has coached the Detroit Red Wings for the past three seasons.

