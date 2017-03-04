Blake Comeau may be the most talked about NHL player for all the wrong reasons on Saturday night.

The Colorado Avalanche right winger was on a breakaway against the Winnipeg Jets but decided to pass on the scoring opportunity.

Hockey fans were quick to weigh in on Comeau's moment.

Comeau wasn't the only one defeated on the night, as the Colorado Avalanche ultimately fell 6-1 to the Winnipeg Jets.