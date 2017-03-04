Blake Comeau may be the most talked about NHL player for all the wrong reasons on Saturday night.

The Colorado Avalanche right winger was on a breakaway against the Winnipeg Jets but decided to pass on the scoring opportunity.

Hockey fans were quick to weigh in on Comeau's moment.

i can't believe blake comeau just did that lmao — @floatye

Blake Comeau turn in your skates. That's embarrassing — @ShawnChurchill

Blake Comeau just passed on a breakaway to no one. Sums up the Avs season — @joelthesakic

Umm...what was Blake Comeau thinking? — @jstar1973

Comeau wasn't the only one defeated on the night, as the Colorado Avalanche ultimately fell 6-1 to the Winnipeg Jets.