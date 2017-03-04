Blake Comeau may be the most talked about NHL player for all the wrong reasons on Saturday night.
The Colorado Avalanche right winger was on a breakaway against the Winnipeg Jets but decided to pass on the scoring opportunity.
The Colorado Avalanche, everybody! pic.twitter.com/bArlqvpDjc—
@PeteBlackburn
Hockey fans were quick to weigh in on Comeau's moment.
i can't believe blake comeau just did that lmao—
@floatye
Blake Comeau turn in your skates. That's embarrassing—
@ShawnChurchill
Blake Comeau just passed on a breakaway to no one. Sums up the Avs season—
@joelthesakic
Umm...what was Blake Comeau thinking?—
@jstar1973
Comeau wasn't the only one defeated on the night, as the Colorado Avalanche ultimately fell 6-1 to the Winnipeg Jets.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.