Blackhawks fail to reach playoffs for 1st time since 2008

The last-place Chicago Blackhawks failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2007-08 season after a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

During that stretch, the Blackhawks made the playoffs for nine straight seasons and won three Stanley Cups, including the team's first since 1961.

"We had a disappointing second half to the season, to say the least," star forward Patrick Kane said. "It seemed like a lot of the games throughout the year went the way they did tonight: We score first and give up one, lose momentum and can't regain it."

"Disappointing season? Yep."

Joel Quenneville on Chicago's loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHIvsCOL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHIvsCOL</a> <a href="https://t.co/m1vPgwOLSY">pic.twitter.com/m1vPgwOLSY</a> —@NHLBlackhawks

Brent Seabrook's power-play goal put Chicago (30-35-9) in front with 4:15 left in the first period, but Colorado responded with three in the second.

With Andreas Martinsen in the box for slashing, a wide-open Alexander Kerfoot jumped on a rebound and beat Chicago netminder Anton Forsberg from the slot at 2:07. Kerfoot snapped a 14-game drought with his 16th of the season.

The Avalanche then grabbed a 2-1 lead on their next shot. Nathan MacKinnon drew Forsberg over to one side of the net before playing it across to Mikko Rantanen for the easy one-timer at 5:01.

"We're playing with a lot of confidence right now and our top line has been really hot," Kerfoot said. "We know we can score goals and obviously with [goalie Semyon Varlamov] playing like that, we're a tough team to beat."​

Chicago had three more power-play chances in the third, but came up empty each time. Erik Johnson scored from the other end of the ice at 18:04, and Kerfoot made it 5-1 when he beat Forsberg with 57 seconds remaining.