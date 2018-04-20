Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters resigns

Bill Peters has resigned as the Carolina Hurricanes' coach after four seasons and no playoff berths.

Peters announced his decision Friday through the team, saying in a statement that "this is a good time to move on."

Peters went 137-138-53 in his lone NHL head coaching job. He had one season left on the contract extension he signed in 2016.

"I want to thank Tom Dundon, Peter Karmanos and Ron Francis for the trust they put in me to lead the team," Peters said in a news release.

"I feel the incoming general manager should have the ability to hire his own head coach. I also want to thank Don Waddell and the entire front office and PNC Arena staff. This business requires hard work and long hours, and I greatly appreciate the efforts of the many people I have worked alongside during the past four years.

Hurricanes also seeking GM

"We enjoyed our time in Raleigh, and my family will always feel a connection to North Carolina. I am looking forward to my next challenge."

The Hurricanes also are looking for a new GM after Hall of Fame player Ron Francis was reassigned to another front-office position during the season. Francis hired Peters in 2014.

Carolina's nine-year playoff drought is one of the longest in NHL history.

Peters, a native of Three Hills, Alta., has reportedly been connected to the coaching vacancy in Calgary.

The 51-year-old played at Red Deer College under Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock and cut his teeth behind the bench for the University of Lethbridge.

The Flames relieved head coach Glen Gulutzen and his staff earlier this week.