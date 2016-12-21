Tampa Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop will miss three to four weeks after sustaining a lower-body injury against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.

Bishop made an early exit in the first period after making a pad save on Detroit's Nick Jensen.

In his fifth year with Tampa Bay, the 30-year-old Bishop has a 9-10-2 record with a .279 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 22 games with the Lightning this season.

The club announced Wednesday that goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis has been recalled from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. He will serve as backup to Andrei Vasilevskiy, who stepped in for Bishop on Tuesday night.

The Lightning are already missing injured forwards Nikita Kucherov (lower body), Ondrej Palat (undisclosed), Ryan Callahan (lower body) and Steven Stamkos (knee).

Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard left Tuesday's game in the second period with what appeared to be a lower-body injury as well. The team placed him on the seven-day injured reserve on Wednesday.