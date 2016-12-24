Despite being hours away from facing off against rookie star Auston Matthews and his Maple Leafs, the Arizona Coyotes welcomed the Scottsdale-native back to his home.

Stay classy, Arizona.

If you're wearing an @AM34 jersey tonight, we get it.



We're proud of him too. #TORvsARI pic.twitter.com/zvVe5Ucpaz — @ArizonaCoyotes

Matthews spent his earlier days playing for the Jr. Coyotes and clearly made a positive impact on the organization.

Welcome back to the desert, Auston Matthews #Leafs pic.twitter.com/LAsPSzP9q6 — @mkmolnar

The Toronto Maple Leafs appreciated the the love the Coyotes gave Matthews.

Along with most of the hockey community:

@ArizonaCoyotes @AM34 awesome. A big fan of the Leafs and a Coyotes fan from a few years back too. Thanks for nurturing a natural talent — @metalmex21

@ArizonaCoyotes @AM34 @MapleLeafs Very commendable. Well done Arizona! As a Leafs fan hope the game is great. It'll be a very fun night. — @peterrossignol9

Much to the enjoyment of his fans in attendance, Matthews forced a turnover early in the first period and assisted on the first goal of the game scored by Connor Brown.

That would mark Matthews' 26th point of the season.

Look at how Auston Matthews barely keeps this takeaway on-side. What a player. 26 points in 33 games now for the 19-year-old. pic.twitter.com/LfdPnSI91M — @JeffVeillette

The Leafs would go on to win the game 4-1, and Matthews along with Coyote Max Domi hung around on the ice afterwards to sign some autographs.