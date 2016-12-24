Despite being hours away from facing off against rookie star Auston Matthews and his Maple Leafs, the Arizona Coyotes welcomed the Scottsdale-native back to his home.  

Stay classy, Arizona.

Matthews spent his earlier days playing for the Jr. Coyotes and clearly made a positive impact on the organization. 

The Toronto Maple Leafs appreciated the the love the Coyotes gave Matthews. 

Along with most of the hockey community:

Much to the enjoyment of his fans in attendance, Matthews forced a turnover early in the first period and assisted on the first goal of the game scored by Connor Brown. 

That would mark Matthews' 26th point of the season.

The Leafs would go on to win the game 4-1, and Matthews along with Coyote Max Domi hung around on the ice afterwards to sign some autographs.