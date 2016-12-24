Despite being hours away from facing off against rookie star Auston Matthews and his Maple Leafs, the Arizona Coyotes welcomed the Scottsdale-native back to his home.
Welcome home, @AM34. pic.twitter.com/yo6ezT0sBt—
@ArizonaCoyotes
Stay classy, Arizona.
If you're wearing an @AM34 jersey tonight, we get it.—
@ArizonaCoyotes
We're proud of him too. #TORvsARI pic.twitter.com/zvVe5Ucpaz
Matthews spent his earlier days playing for the Jr. Coyotes and clearly made a positive impact on the organization.
Welcome back to the desert, Auston Matthews #Leafs pic.twitter.com/LAsPSzP9q6—
@mkmolnar
The Toronto Maple Leafs appreciated the the love the Coyotes gave Matthews.
Aw shucks.—
@MapleLeafs
❤️ https://t.co/pQwvYsACc8
Along with most of the hockey community:
@ArizonaCoyotes @AM34 awesome. A big fan of the Leafs and a Coyotes fan from a few years back too. Thanks for nurturing a natural talent—
@metalmex21
@ArizonaCoyotes @AM34 @MapleLeafs Very commendable. Well done Arizona! As a Leafs fan hope the game is great. It'll be a very fun night.—
@peterrossignol9
@ArizonaCoyotes @AM34 Classy Tweet—
@that_onekid27
Much to the enjoyment of his fans in attendance, Matthews forced a turnover early in the first period and assisted on the first goal of the game scored by Connor Brown.
That would mark Matthews' 26th point of the season.
Look at how Auston Matthews barely keeps this takeaway on-side. What a player. 26 points in 33 games now for the 19-year-old. pic.twitter.com/LfdPnSI91M—
@JeffVeillette
The Leafs would go on to win the game 4-1, and Matthews along with Coyote Max Domi hung around on the ice afterwards to sign some autographs.
Auston Matthews on the ice with Max Domi for a post-game picture with local youth hockey players. pic.twitter.com/zWzXzGzXFx—
@azc_mclellan
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.