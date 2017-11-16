Injured Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews will miss a fourth straight game tonight when Toronto hosts the New Jersey Devils.
Leafs coach Mike Babcock confirmed at practice today that Matthews will sit out the game as he continues to deal with an upper-body injury.
There was speculation Matthews, who has 10 goals and nine assists in 16 games, might be fit to face the Devils after he returned to practice Wednesday.
Toronto has played well without their young star. The Maple Leafs have won four in a row, the last three victories coming without Matthews.
Nikita Soshnikov, recalled from the American Hockey League's Toronto marlies earlier this week, will make his season debut in Matthews' place.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.