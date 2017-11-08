Auston Matthews is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will not be in the lineup when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.
Toronto coach Mike Babcock made the announcement Wednesday morning.
Matthews did not practice with the Leafs on Tuesday after logging just over 21 minutes and recording an assist in a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.
The second-year forward has 10 goals and 9 assists in 16 games this season and is fifth in the NHL with 19 points.
Matthews will miss a game for the first time in his career.
