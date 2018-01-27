Matthews vs. McDavid headlines NHL all-star skills competition
The NHL announced its list of participants for Saturday night's All-Star skills competition, which can be seen live on cbcsports.ca or the CBC Sports app beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
Fastest skater
- Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets
- Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks
- Noah Hanifin, Carolina Hurricanes
- Josh Bailey, New York Islanders
- Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Passing challenge
- Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
- Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers
- Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes
- Eric Staal, Minnesota Wild
- Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues
- Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings
Save streak
- Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers, vs. Central Division
- Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets, vs Pacific Division
- Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators, vs. Metropolitan Division
- Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights, vs. Atlantic Division
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, vs. Central Division
Puck control relay
- Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames
- Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
- Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators
- John Tavares, New York Islanders
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
- Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars
- Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
Hardest shot
- John Klingberg, Dallas Stars
- Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
- P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators
- Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
- Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
Accuracy Shooting
- Brian Boyle, New Jersey Devils
- Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets
- James Neal, Vegas Golden Knights
- Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks
- Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
- Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
- Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning
