Matthews vs. McDavid headlines NHL all-star skills competition

The NHL announced its list of participants for Saturday night's All-Star skills competition, which can be seen live on cbcsports.ca or the CBC Sports app beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The NHL announced its list of participants for Saturday night's All-Star skills competition, which can be seen live on cbcsports.ca or the CBC Sports app beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Fastest skater Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning

Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks

Noah Hanifin, Carolina Hurricanes

Josh Bailey, New York Islanders

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers Passing challenge Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes

Eric Staal, Minnesota Wild

Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis Blues

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings Save streak Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers, vs. Central Division

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets, vs Pacific Division

Pekka Rinne, Nashville Predators, vs. Metropolitan Division

Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights, vs. Atlantic Division

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, vs. Central Division Puck control relay Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers

Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

John Tavares, New York Islanders

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Tyler Seguin, Dallas Stars

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks ​Hardest shot John Klingberg, Dallas Stars

Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

P.K. Subban, Nashville Predators

Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning Accuracy Shooting Brian Boyle, New Jersey Devils

Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets

James Neal, Vegas Golden Knights

Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning

