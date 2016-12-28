Artemi Paranin is staying in the Windy City.

The reigning Calder Memorial Trophy winner as the NHL's top rookie has signed a two-year, $12-million US extension with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Can confirm @ByScottPowers report that #Blackhawks have agreed to terms on an extension with Artemi Panarin. Working on getting details. — @MarkLazerus

Panarin's agent Tom Lynn confirmed the deal in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Panarin has taken the NHL by storm since breaking into the league last year when he recorded 77 points in 80 games for the Blackhawks.

The former Kontinental Hockey League star, who went undrafted and signed with the Blackhawks two summers ago, is currently fifth in NHL scoring with 37 points, giving him 114 points in 117 career NHL games.

His current salary cap hit is $812,500 as part of his entry-level deal. He was slated to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Panarin, who was a point-a-game player in his first appearance in Stanley Cup playoffs, conceded on a long-term deal to keep Chicago's championship window wide open.

He'll still make more than countryman Nikita Kucherov, who re-signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning for an average of $4.67 million over three years.