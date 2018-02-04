Artturi Lehkonen scores twice to lead Habs past Sens
Montreal forward's 4 goals this season have all come against Ottawa
Artturi Lehkonen broke out of a 24-game scoring slump with a pair of goals as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Lehkonen had not scored since he had two goals on Oct. 30 in an 8-3 win over the Senators in Ottawa.
Jeff Petry, with is third goal in two games, and Tomas Plekanec also scored for the Canadiens (22-25-6), who were coming off a 5-2 win over Anaheim on Saturday.
Mike Hoffman scored for the Senators (17-25-9), who had won their previous two games, including a 4-3 shootout victory Saturday in Philadelphia.
Montreal outshot Ottawa 35-26.
After a listless opening period for both teams, Hoffman opened the scoring 2:05 into the second when he picked off a soft David Schlemko pass at the Montreal blue line and beat Carey Price with a wrist shot from the slot.
