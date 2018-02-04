Artturi Lehkonen scores twice to lead Habs past Sens

Artturi Lehkonen broke out of a 24-game scoring slump with a pair of goals as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Lehkonen had not scored since he had two goals on Oct. 30 in an 8-3 win over the Senators in Ottawa.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Habs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Habs</a> Artturi Lehkonen hadn't scored a goal since Oct. 30 when he had two against <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a>. Those were the only two goals he had this season in 36 games before scoring today against Ottawa again. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HabsIO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HabsIO</a> —@StuCowan1

Jeff Petry, with is third goal in two games, and Tomas Plekanec also scored for the Canadiens (22-25-6), who were coming off a 5-2 win over Anaheim on Saturday.

Mike Hoffman scored for the Senators (17-25-9), who had won their previous two games, including a 4-3 shootout victory Saturday in Philadelphia.

Montreal outshot Ottawa 35-26.

After a listless opening period for both teams, Hoffman opened the scoring 2:05 into the second when he picked off a soft David Schlemko pass at the Montreal blue line and beat Carey Price with a wrist shot from the slot.