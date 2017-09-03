The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free-agent right wing Anthony Duclair to a one-year, $1.2 million US contract.

The team announced the deal Sunday.

Duclair had a superb rookie season after being traded from the New York Rangers in 2015, scoring 20 goals and notching 24 assists while teaming with fellow rookie Max Domi.

Duclair's production dropped off last season and he was sent down to the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL for part of the season. He finished with five goals and 10 assists in 58 games with the Coyotes.

The Coyotes acquired Duclair, defenceman John Moore and two draft picks in a deal that sent defencemen Keith Yandle and Chris Summers to the Rangers.