The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free-agent right wing Anthony Duclair to a one-year, $1.2 million US contract.
The team announced the deal Sunday.
Duclair had a superb rookie season after being traded from the New York Rangers in 2015, scoring 20 goals and notching 24 assists while teaming with fellow rookie Max Domi.
Duclair's production dropped off last season and he was sent down to the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL for part of the season. He finished with five goals and 10 assists in 58 games with the Coyotes.
The Coyotes acquired Duclair, defenceman John Moore and two draft picks in a deal that sent defencemen Keith Yandle and Chris Summers to the Rangers.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.