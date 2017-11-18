Anthony Duclair scored in overtime to complete a hat trick as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.
Antti Raanta made 30 saves to improve the Coyotes record to 4-15-3.
Mark Stone and Mark Borowiecki scored in regulation for the Senators (8-4-5). Mike Condon stopped 25 shots.
Duclair scored the winner at 1:23 of overtime as his shot trickled through Condon's pads and over the goal line.
The Senators opened the scoring late in the first as Tom Pyatt sprung Stone down the wing to beat Raanta for his team leading 13th goal.
Less than two minutes later, the Coyotes tied it up. Erik Karlsson tried to knock down Jason Demers's pass, but it got past him and allowed Duclair to beat him in a foot race as he wrapped a puck behind Condon.
