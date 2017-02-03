Arizona State University has pulled out of a deal with the Arizona Coyotes to build a new arena in Tempe, leaving the NHL franchise's future in limbo yet again.
The school announced Friday it has no intention of proceeding with a development agreement, an option to lease or any other agreement with the Coyotes.
The Coyotes announced in November plans to build a new arena with Arizona State near its campus, appearing to end a long process to find the team a permanent home.
The Coyotes were operated by the NHL for four seasons after the former owner took it into bankruptcy in 2009 and the City of Glendale re-negotiated a lease agreement Gila River Arena, where they have played since 2003.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.