Arizona State University has pulled out of a deal with the Arizona Coyotes to build a new arena in Tempe, leaving the NHL franchise's future in limbo yet again.

The school announced Friday it has no intention of proceeding with a development agreement, an option to lease or any other agreement with the Coyotes.

The Coyotes announced in November plans to build a new arena with Arizona State near its campus, appearing to end a long process to find the team a permanent home.

The Coyotes were operated by the NHL for four seasons after the former owner took it into bankruptcy in 2009 and the City of Glendale re-negotiated a lease agreement Gila River Arena, where they have played since 2003.