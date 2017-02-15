Leon Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom each had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers overcame a slow start to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

Matt Hendricks, Mark Letestu and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers (30-19-8), who won for just the second time in their last six outings.

Josh Jooris and Martin Hanzal replied for the Coyotes (19-29-7) who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Coyotes took the lead just past midway through the first period as an Oliver Ekman-Larsson point shot through a crowd hit teammate Jooris in front and trickled past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

Edmonton came storming back to start the second period, with goals just 31 seconds apart. The Oilers tied the game up on the power play three minutes into the middle frame as Milan Lucic sent a puck in front to Draisaitl and he showed persistence in batting his own rebound in on the backhand for his 21st goal of the season.

Before that goal had been announced, the Oilers got a workman-like goal from Hendricks, who battled to shove it under Arizona Coyotes goalie Louis Domingue.