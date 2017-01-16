Jujhar Khaira's first career goal was the winner as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Monday for their third straight victory.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (24-15-7), who have won five of their last seven outings.

Radim Vrbata responded for the Coyotes (13-24-6) who have lost 11 of their last 13 games.

Edmonton took an early lead 3:34 into the first period as Jordan Eberle dropped it to Nugent-Hopkins on an odd-man rush and he sent his ninth of the season past Arizona goalie Mike Smith.

Eberle, who hadn't scored in 17 games coming into the contest, had two glorious opportunities in the first half of the second period, but hit a post on one and was stoned by Smith on a breakaway on the other.

Khaira made it 2-0 for the Oilers with eight minutes left in the second period. Mark Letestu fed Kharia a pass, who then chipped it over Smith for his first NHL goal.

Connor McDavid retook sole possession of the NHL scoring lead with a pass to Draisaitl a few minutes later, who danced around Coyotes defender Lawson Crouse before going up high for his 17th of the season.

Arizona got one back on the power play with two minutes left in the second as Vrbata was left alone in front and buried his 10th of the season on Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

There was no scoring in the third period.