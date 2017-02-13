Christian Dvorak had two goals and an assist and Mike Smith made 36 saves for his 32nd career shutout as the surging Arizona Coyotes won 5-0 over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Dvorak's third multi-point game in the last five games gives the rookie five goals and seven points over that span. He had just 13 points in the season's first 45 games.

Starting his ninth consecutive game, Smith was busiest in the first period when the Coyotes were outshot 19-9 yet emerged with a 1-0 lead on a goal by Martin Hanzal. Three more goals in the second blew the game open.

Ryan White and Justin Martinook also scored for Arizona (19-28-7). The Coyotes have points in four straight (3-0-1) and are 6-2-1 in their last nine — and those two regulation losses were both one-goal games.

Calgary (28-26-3), coming off its five-day bye week, had been on a roll, winning four of its previous five heading into the time off.

Outplayed most of the first period, the Coyotes were much better to start the second period, quickly increasing their lead to 3-0 on goals 86 seconds apart.

Dvorak's eighth at 2:39 came when he took a pass from Brendan Perlini and whipped a shot over Chad Johnson's glove.

That was followed by a great effort from Martinook, who corralled a dump-in off the corner boards and after muscling his way past defenceman Dennis Wideman, zipped a shot under the cross bar.

At 11:08 on an odd-man rush, Dvorak then showcased his passing ability. Carrying the puck down the wing, he found Luke Schenn in the high slot coming late and as the defenceman cut to the net, he had it glance in off White's skate.

Flames coach Glen Gulutzan replaced Johnson with Brian Elliott to start the third period but that didn't stop the Coyotes with Dvorak adding his second at 2:12.

Bursting up the ice with the puck, he fed Shane Doan then raced to the net where he got it back and after having his first shot stopped, knocked in his own rebound.

Smith improves to 14-15-6 and earns his second shutout of the season.

Johnson, who had 19 stops, took the loss to fall to 17-13-1. Elliott ended up stopping eight of nine.