Poor ice conditions after a weekend concert has forced the Arizona Coyotes to cancel their scheduled preseason home game Monday night against the Los Angeles Kings.

Coyotes president and CEO Steve Patterson announced Sunday that the game — which was to be the team's preseason opener — won't be rescheduled.

He says the ice at Gila River Arena "was not in suitable playing condition for the game," but didn't elaborate.

Latin pop artists Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman played a concert at the venue Saturday night.

Patterson says the company that manages the arena has assured the team that "all measures are being taken to repair the ice as soon as possible."

Arizona plays Wednesday night at Anaheim and Friday night at Calgary before hosting San Jose on Saturday night.

Arizona trades for Demers

Arizona acquired defenceman Jason Demers from the Florida Panthers on Sunday for forward Jamie McGinn.

The 29-year-old Demers had nine goals and 19 assists in 81 regular-season games for the Panthers last season. He has 37 goals and 134 assists in 504 career games with San Jose, Dallas and Florida.

McGinn, also 29, had nine goals and eight assists in 72 games for the Coyotes last season. He has 100 goals and 84 assists in 522 games with San Jose, Colorado, Buffalo, Anaheim and Arizona.

"We are very pleased to add Jason to our blue-line corps," Coyotes general manager John Chayka said in a team release. "Jason is a skilled right-handed shot defenceman who moves the puck well and has good offensive ability. He will be a great addition to our team."