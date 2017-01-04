A Canada vs. U.S. world juniors matchup is classic. Gold medal game? That's even better.
Something that's not-so-classic is Arizona's apparent connection to the tournament.
Toronto Maple Leafs rookie of the month for December, Auston Matthews, was all about the U.S.-Russia semifinal. The Arizona native tweeted his pleasure with one Team USA forward who managed to score three shootout goals in the team's 4-3 win.
@AM34 I love you—
@tterry28
Is a new bromance in the works?
Meanwhile, Arizona forward Domi had his eyes on Canada. The Coyotes left winger shared a similar affectionate tweet with Team Canada captain Dylan Strome after he scored in the team's 5-2 defeat of Sweden.
Stromer!!!!!—
@max_domi
With Strome also being a Coyotes prospect, the desert state of Arizona seems oddly at the centre of the hockey universe. Who knew? (Certainly not Jerry Moyes.)
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.