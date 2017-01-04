A Canada vs. U.S. world juniors matchup is classic. Gold medal game? That's even better.

Something that's not-so-classic is Arizona's apparent connection to the tournament.

Toronto Maple Leafs rookie of the month for December, Auston Matthews, was all about the U.S.-Russia semifinal. The Arizona native tweeted his pleasure with one Team USA forward who managed to score three shootout goals in the team's 4-3 win.

@AM34 I love you — @tterry28

Is a new bromance in the works?

Meanwhile, Arizona forward Domi had his eyes on Canada. The Coyotes left winger shared a similar affectionate tweet with Team Canada captain Dylan Strome after he scored in the team's 5-2 defeat of Sweden.

With Strome also being a Coyotes prospect, the desert state of Arizona seems oddly at the centre of the hockey universe. Who knew? (Certainly not Jerry Moyes.)