Hockey Night in Canada: Jets vs. Predators - Game 1
The Nashville Predators host the Winnipeg Jets as the second round of the NHL playoffs continue Friday, April 27 at 8 p.m. ET on Hockey Night in Canada. Watch coverage with our free live stream on the CBC Sports app.
Click on the video player above to watch the Nashville Predators host the Winnipeg Jets in their series opener as the second round of the NHL playoffs continue at 8 p.m. ET on Hockey Night in Canada.
