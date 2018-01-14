Andrew Cogliano suspended 2 games, snapping his ironman streak at 830 games
Ducks' winger had 4th-longest consecutive games streak in NHL history
Anaheim Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Sunday, ending the fourth-longest consecutive games streak in NHL history.
Cogliano had the longest active games streak at 830. Doug Jarvis holds the record of 964. Florida defenceman Keith Yandle takes over the NHL's longest active streak at 676.
Cogliano was suspended for an interference penalty against Los Angeles forward Adrian Kempe on Saturday night in the Ducks' 4-2 victory. Cogliano hit Kempe after the Kings player released the puck, and was assessed a minor penalty for interference.
Cogliano interference penalty against Kempe: <a href="https://t.co/JDZurnen10">https://t.co/JDZurnen10</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LAKings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LAKings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoKingsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoKingsGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoDucks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoDucks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ANAvsLAK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ANAvsLAK</a> <a href="https://t.co/6fNuWvLNGG">pic.twitter.com/6fNuWvLNGG</a>—@Kingsgifs
"In addition to the lateness of the hit, what elevates this check to merit supplemental discipline is the substantial head contact and the significant force," the NHL said in its explanation video.
The suspension will cost Cogliano $32,258 US.
