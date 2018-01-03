Ducks' Ryan Miller blanks Canucks in return to Vancouver

Ryan Miller made 31 saves to record his second shutout of the season and the 41st of his career in his return to Vancouver as the Anaheim Ducks dismantled the Canucks 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Ryan Getzlaf had goal and two assists for Anaheim (19-14-8), while Rickard Rakell, with a goal and an assist, Antoine Vermette, Adam Henrique and Derek Grant also scored.

Josh Manson had three assists, and Hampus Lindholm chipped in with two of his own as the Ducks picked up their fifth win in the last six outings.

Anders Nilsson allowed four goals on 19 shots for slumping Vancouver (16-19-5), which has just two wins in its last 12 games, before getting pulled early in the third period in favour of Jacob Markstrom.

Markstrom finished with seven saves.

Signed by Anaheim over the summer to back up John Gibson after three seasons as the starter in Vancouver, Miller was given a nice ovation following a short video tribute before the opening faceoff.