​​Jakob Silfverberg made the right call when he went to his back-up plan.

Silfverberg notched the go-ahead goal 5:37 into the third period on Thursday as the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game winless skid with a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

"I was thinking pass first but then their [defence] made a pretty good play and slid and I just had to get the shot off," said Silfverberg, who was in on a 2-on-1 with Andrew Cogliano. "I just tried to fire it quick and it happened to find a pretty good spot."

The perfect 40-foot wrist shot beat Chad Johnson over his shoulder to make it goals in three consecutive games for Silfverberg, who is up to 11 on the season.

"Big win for us and hopefully this will bring some momentum coming into a tough game tomorrow against Vancouver. Hopefully we can keep building off this," said Silfverberg, who played in his 300th NHL game.

Co-starring in the victory was goaltender John Gibson, who had 31 stops as Anaheim was outshot 32-25.

"I thought we got better as the game went along," said Gibson, who improved to 12-9-6. "They jumped on us a little bit in the first period but once we weathered that storm, we got our power play going and settled down from there and locked it down."

Special teams also played a big role with Anaheim's power play, ranked second in the league, going 2 for 6 while the penalty kill was a perfect 4 for 4 against a Flames power play that has been No. 1 in the NHL in December, entering the night 15-for-41.

"Special teams do have a huge impact on your success and your ability to have success," said Ducks coach Randy Carlyle. "If you don't have penalty killing, your chances of winning goes down dramatically. You can survive without a power play but you can't survive without penalty killing and more so on the road."

Antoine Vermette and Rickard Rakell also scored for Anaheim (18-12-7). Ryan Kesler had two assists and also got under the skin of the Flames, drawing two penalties.

Mikael Backlund scored the lone goal for Calgary (19-17-2), which falls three points behind the Ducks in the Pacific Division.

"We can play 5-on-5 with any team," said Johnson. "When you're shorthanded, you're not going to score goals and it's going to be hard to get momentum. When you take penalties, it just kills you. Even late in the third when it's a 2-1 game, we're taking penalties. It just can't happen."